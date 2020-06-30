All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9736 Wallace Avenue

9736 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9736 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 922 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.

Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.

Rents are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9736 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
9736 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9736 Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 9736 Wallace Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9736 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9736 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9736 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9736 Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9736 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9736 Wallace Avenue offers parking.
Does 9736 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9736 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9736 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 9736 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9736 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9736 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9736 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9736 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

