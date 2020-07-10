9725 Marsh Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

This 3bd/2bth super cute Ranch is perfect for you. This home offers a open floor plan with lots of natural light. You'll enjoy the spacious kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances as well as ample counter top and cabinet space. Not to mention the separate living room, den with fireplace, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and this home is move in ready! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.