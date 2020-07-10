All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:51 PM

9725 Marsh Avenue

Location

9725 Marsh Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 3bd/2bth super cute Ranch is perfect for you. This home offers a open floor plan with lots of natural light. You'll enjoy the spacious kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances as well as ample counter top and cabinet space. Not to mention the separate living room, den with fireplace, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and this home is move in ready! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9725 Marsh Avenue have any available units?
9725 Marsh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9725 Marsh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9725 Marsh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9725 Marsh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9725 Marsh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9725 Marsh Avenue offer parking?
No, 9725 Marsh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9725 Marsh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9725 Marsh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9725 Marsh Avenue have a pool?
No, 9725 Marsh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9725 Marsh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9725 Marsh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9725 Marsh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9725 Marsh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9725 Marsh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9725 Marsh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

