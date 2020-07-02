All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9722 Northwest 87th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9722 Northwest 87th Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 4:07 PM

9722 Northwest 87th Street

9722 Northwest 87th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9722 Northwest 87th Street, Kansas City, MO 64153

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9722 Northwest 87th Street have any available units?
9722 Northwest 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9722 Northwest 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9722 Northwest 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9722 Northwest 87th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9722 Northwest 87th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9722 Northwest 87th Street offer parking?
No, 9722 Northwest 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9722 Northwest 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9722 Northwest 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9722 Northwest 87th Street have a pool?
No, 9722 Northwest 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9722 Northwest 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 9722 Northwest 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9722 Northwest 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9722 Northwest 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9722 Northwest 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9722 Northwest 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary