Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9705 Belmont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9705 Belmont Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:18 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9705 Belmont Ave
9705 Belmont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9705 Belmont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have any available units?
9705 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 9705 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave offer parking?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary