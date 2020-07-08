All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:18 PM

9705 Belmont Ave

9705 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9705 Belmont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 Belmont Ave have any available units?
9705 Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9705 Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Belmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 Belmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave offer parking?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 Belmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 Belmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

