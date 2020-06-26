All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9701 E 50th St
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

9701 E 50th St

9701 East 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9701 East 50th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Stayton Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9701 E 50th St, Kansas City, MO 64133

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/765939?source=marketing

To apply, visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1817935879

Don't miss this just rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the Golfview neighborhood of Kansas City. Refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen features new granite counter tops, tile backsplash and tile floors. Appliances included. Updated bathrooms with tile shower surround, new vanities and tile flooring. Attached garage and unfinished basement. Raytown Schools (not verified).

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9701 E 50th St have any available units?
9701 E 50th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9701 E 50th St have?
Some of 9701 E 50th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9701 E 50th St currently offering any rent specials?
9701 E 50th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9701 E 50th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9701 E 50th St is pet friendly.
Does 9701 E 50th St offer parking?
Yes, 9701 E 50th St offers parking.
Does 9701 E 50th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9701 E 50th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9701 E 50th St have a pool?
No, 9701 E 50th St does not have a pool.
Does 9701 E 50th St have accessible units?
No, 9701 E 50th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9701 E 50th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9701 E 50th St does not have units with dishwashers.

