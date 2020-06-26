Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9701 E 50th St, Kansas City, MO 64133



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/765939?source=marketing



To apply, visit https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1817935879



Don't miss this just rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the Golfview neighborhood of Kansas City. Refinished hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen features new granite counter tops, tile backsplash and tile floors. Appliances included. Updated bathrooms with tile shower surround, new vanities and tile flooring. Attached garage and unfinished basement. Raytown Schools (not verified).



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**