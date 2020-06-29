All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9610 View High Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9610 View High Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

9610 View High Dr

9610 View High Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9610 View High Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134
Highview Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 View High Dr have any available units?
9610 View High Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9610 View High Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9610 View High Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 View High Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9610 View High Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 9610 View High Dr offer parking?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9610 View High Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 View High Dr have a pool?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9610 View High Dr have accessible units?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 View High Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 View High Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary