9610 View High Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM
9610 View High Dr
9610 View High Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9610 View High Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134
Highview Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9610 View High Dr have any available units?
9610 View High Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 9610 View High Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9610 View High Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 View High Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9610 View High Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 9610 View High Dr offer parking?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9610 View High Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 View High Dr have a pool?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9610 View High Dr have accessible units?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 View High Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 View High Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9610 View High Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
