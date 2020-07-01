All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

9600 Belmont Avenue

9600 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9600 Belmont Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Check out this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home that sits on a beautiful corner lot with an extra driveway for easy parking. The living room offers light and windows and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances along with tile flooring. Also, you will notice tile flooring in the bathroom and hardwood floors in the bedroom. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
9600 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 9600 Belmont Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9600 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9600 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 9600 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9600 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 9600 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9600 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9600 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9600 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9600 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

