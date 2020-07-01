9600 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Check out this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home that sits on a beautiful corner lot with an extra driveway for easy parking. The living room offers light and windows and the kitchen features stainless steel appliances along with tile flooring. Also, you will notice tile flooring in the bathroom and hardwood floors in the bedroom. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.