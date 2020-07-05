9560 Charlotte Street

Amenities

9560 Has been leased as of 4/10. 9562 is available for lease but rehab work is not complete. 9560 will be shown as a model.



Completely rehabbed 2 bed 1 bath duplex. All new plumbing, flooring, doors, fixtures, water heater, windows, stainless steel appliances, HVAC. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Exterior windows and siding will be improved and painted shortly. In addition to the installation of the new AC.



Located in the accredited Center school district. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for electric, water, and Gas. Owner pays trash and lawn maintenance. Property has washer and dryer hookups. We require that applicants monthly gross income equal at least three times the monthly rent.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.