Last updated April 16 2020 at 12:35 AM

9560 Charlotte Street

9560 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

9560 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9560 Has been leased as of 4/10. 9562 is available for lease but rehab work is not complete. 9560 will be shown as a model.

Completely rehabbed 2 bed 1 bath duplex. All new plumbing, flooring, doors, fixtures, water heater, windows, stainless steel appliances, HVAC. Complete kitchen and bath tear out. Exterior windows and siding will be improved and painted shortly. In addition to the installation of the new AC.

Located in the accredited Center school district. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant pays for electric, water, and Gas. Owner pays trash and lawn maintenance. Property has washer and dryer hookups. We require that applicants monthly gross income equal at least three times the monthly rent.

https://stalwartmgmt.com/leasing-policy/

https://stalwartmgmt.com/application-process/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9560 Charlotte Street have any available units?
9560 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9560 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 9560 Charlotte Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9560 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
9560 Charlotte Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9560 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9560 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9560 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9560 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.

