Kansas City, MO
9532 Booth Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9532 Booth Ave

9532 Booth Avenue · (913) 839-2953
Location

9532 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9532 Booth Ave · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Home in Hickman Mills School District-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve. If you found this unit on any of those places please call 913.839.2953
Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030598?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Tons of space in this 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Nice big un-fenced yard. 1 car garage.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5903041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9532 Booth Ave have any available units?
9532 Booth Ave has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9532 Booth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9532 Booth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9532 Booth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9532 Booth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9532 Booth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9532 Booth Ave offers parking.
Does 9532 Booth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9532 Booth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9532 Booth Ave have a pool?
No, 9532 Booth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9532 Booth Ave have accessible units?
No, 9532 Booth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9532 Booth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9532 Booth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9532 Booth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9532 Booth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
