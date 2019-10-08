All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9527 Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9527 Harrison Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9527 Harrison Street

9527 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9527 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. Newer windows, carpets,doors, kitchen, light fixtures, Furnace and AC. The Master bedroom is located on the first floor along with the kitchen, laundry, and living room. The additional 2 bedrooms are located upstairs with a separate full bath. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Tenant only pays for Electricity. Owner pays water, trash, and lawn maintenance We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent.

Section 8 welcome with 3 bed room voucher

This unit allows for self showing through Rently.com No leasing agent required. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW BY FOLLOWING THE LINK BELOW!!!

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/742249?fromsearch=true&btnTxt=ENTER%20PROPERTY%20YOURSELF&companyID=16148&source=iframe&_ga=2.29896892.2092645021.1547669216-683108940.1506527368

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 Harrison Street have any available units?
9527 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9527 Harrison Street have?
Some of 9527 Harrison Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
9527 Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9527 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 9527 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 9527 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 9527 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9527 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 9527 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 9527 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 9527 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9527 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary