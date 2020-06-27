All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
9516 Raytown Road
9516 Raytown Road

9516 South Raytown Road · No Longer Available
Location

9516 South Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 Raytown Road have any available units?
9516 Raytown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9516 Raytown Road currently offering any rent specials?
9516 Raytown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 Raytown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9516 Raytown Road is pet friendly.
Does 9516 Raytown Road offer parking?
No, 9516 Raytown Road does not offer parking.
Does 9516 Raytown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 Raytown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 Raytown Road have a pool?
No, 9516 Raytown Road does not have a pool.
Does 9516 Raytown Road have accessible units?
No, 9516 Raytown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 Raytown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9516 Raytown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9516 Raytown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9516 Raytown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
