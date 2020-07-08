All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9514 Parkwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9514 Parkwood Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:26 AM

9514 Parkwood Avenue

9514 Parkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9514 Parkwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Oakwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.

Don't miss out on this great property, it features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious fenced-in backyard. This home also has both a front and back deck.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 71 Bannister. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 Parkwood Avenue have any available units?
9514 Parkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9514 Parkwood Avenue have?
Some of 9514 Parkwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9514 Parkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9514 Parkwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 Parkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9514 Parkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9514 Parkwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 9514 Parkwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9514 Parkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9514 Parkwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 Parkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 9514 Parkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9514 Parkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9514 Parkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 Parkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9514 Parkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary