9514 Parkwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.



Don't miss out on this great property, it features beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances, a newly refurbished bathroom and a spacious fenced-in backyard. This home also has both a front and back deck.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of highway 71 Bannister. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.