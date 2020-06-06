9430 N. Robinhood Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68579d5019 ---- GORGEOUS LUXURY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE TOWNHOME. Features fully equipped kitchen with upgraded stainless steel applirances and granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan, back patio and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable and $25 Pet Rent. Full unfinished walkout. Conveniently located in the Genensis Trails community at Green Hills Road and Hwy 152 and close to shopping, restaurants and grocery stores. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups