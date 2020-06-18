9430 N Lenox Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7769d6017 ----

$500 off first month\'s rent for a 12 month lease!



$750 off first month\'s rent with a 24 month lease!



These beautifully finished townhomes feature warm neutral interior paint, and lots of natural light throughout.



You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.



It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom

with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, and semi private back patio you can grill on.



Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1495.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $1045.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1450

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Subdivision: Genesis Crossing

Square Footage: 1500

Virtual Tour:

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1

House Number: 9430

Bathroom: 2.5

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Service or companion animals only

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: Move-In Special



Gas Fireplace

Laundry Area Inside

No Cats