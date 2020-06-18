All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:22 PM

9430 N Lenox Ave

9430 North Lenox Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9430 North Lenox Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d7769d6017 ----
$500 off first month\'s rent for a 12 month lease!

$750 off first month\'s rent with a 24 month lease!

These beautifully finished townhomes feature warm neutral interior paint, and lots of natural light throughout.

You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom
with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, and semi private back patio you can grill on.

Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1495.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $1045.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1450
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Genesis Crossing
Square Footage: 1500
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1
House Number: 9430
Bathroom: 2.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Service or companion animals only
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: Move-In Special

Gas Fireplace
Laundry Area Inside
No Cats

