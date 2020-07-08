All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave

9419 N Robinhood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9419 N Robinhood Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/53cef6a0b0 ---- You'll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, ranch style floor plan!

It features washer dryer hook-ups on the main floor, an open concept living room/kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless steel appliances.

There's bright windows, a ceiling fan in every room, a spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space and single car garage.

In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8), and Platte County High School (9-12

Conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision, north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. Easy access to highways 29 and 169, Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke's North hospital and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1300.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1200.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $850.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1300 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Subdivision: Genesis Trails Nearest Cross Street: NW 95th St/ N Gower Ave Square Footage: 1300 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/30 House Number: 9419 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Service or companion animals only Price Specials: none Balcony Deck Or Patio Disposal Dual Sink Vanity Filter Easy Program Granite Countertop Laundry Area Inside Walk In Shower Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave have any available units?
9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave have?
Some of 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave offers parking.
Does 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave have a pool?
No, 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave have accessible units?
No, 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9419-9421 N Robinhood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

