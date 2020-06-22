9414 Amoret Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99c125c040 ----

Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 Townhome! 1 Car Garage! W/D Hookups! Community Pool!



These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout.



You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.



It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space and semi private back patio you can grill on.



Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management



The required security deposit of breaks down as follows: 1200.00

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00.

Non-refundable deposit of $350.00.

Refundable deposit of $750.00



A pet deposit of $350.00 will be charged per pet. $50.00 of this fee is non-refundable. This deposit does not apply to documented service animals or companion pets



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



Security Deposit: 1200

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Subdivision: Green Hills

Nearest Cross Street: NW 94th St/ Adrian Ave

Square Footage: 1500

Virtual Tour: N/A

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/2

House Number: 9414

Bathroom: 2.5

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Yes,dogs only (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: $99 Move-In Special



Balcony Deck Or Patio

Disposal

Filter Easy Program

Granite Countertop

Laundry Area Inside

No Cats

Washer/Dryer Not Included