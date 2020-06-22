All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9414 Amoret Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9414 Amoret Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9414 Amoret Ave

9414 North Amoret Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9414 North Amoret Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99c125c040 ----
Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 Townhome! 1 Car Garage! W/D Hookups! Community Pool!

These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint and lots of natural light throughout.

You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.

It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space and semi private back patio you can grill on.

Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and all electric, no gas.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. Kansas City Property Management

The required security deposit of breaks down as follows: 1200.00
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00.
Non-refundable deposit of $350.00.
Refundable deposit of $750.00

A pet deposit of $350.00 will be charged per pet. $50.00 of this fee is non-refundable. This deposit does not apply to documented service animals or companion pets

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
Security Deposit: 1200
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Green Hills
Nearest Cross Street: NW 94th St/ Adrian Ave
Square Footage: 1500
Virtual Tour: N/A
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/2
House Number: 9414
Bathroom: 2.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes,dogs only (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: $99 Move-In Special

Balcony Deck Or Patio
Disposal
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Laundry Area Inside
No Cats
Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9414 Amoret Ave have any available units?
9414 Amoret Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9414 Amoret Ave have?
Some of 9414 Amoret Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9414 Amoret Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9414 Amoret Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 Amoret Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9414 Amoret Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9414 Amoret Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9414 Amoret Ave does offer parking.
Does 9414 Amoret Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9414 Amoret Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 Amoret Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9414 Amoret Ave has a pool.
Does 9414 Amoret Ave have accessible units?
No, 9414 Amoret Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 Amoret Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9414 Amoret Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary