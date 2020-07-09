9411 N Lenox Ave

Amenities

These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint, and lots of natural light throughout.



You will love the upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms.



It features wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room, double paned windows, washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets and a generously sized bathroom

with dual vanity, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, and semi private back patio you can grill on.



Amenities include a community pool and lawn care. These units are energy efficient and are all electric, no gas.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1475.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1375.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $1025.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter.

Security Deposit: 1475

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Subdivision: Genesis Crossing

Square Footage: 1500

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/5/11

House Number: 9411

Bathroom: 2.5

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Service or companion animals only

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



