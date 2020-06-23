All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9409 Richmond

9409 Richmond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9409 Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/027f8660f1 ----
Lovely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, large living room with built-in bookshelves, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, finished lower level, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 Richmond have any available units?
9409 Richmond doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9409 Richmond have?
Some of 9409 Richmond's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 Richmond currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Richmond isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Richmond pet-friendly?
Yes, 9409 Richmond is pet friendly.
Does 9409 Richmond offer parking?
Yes, 9409 Richmond does offer parking.
Does 9409 Richmond have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9409 Richmond does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Richmond have a pool?
No, 9409 Richmond does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Richmond have accessible units?
No, 9409 Richmond does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Richmond have units with dishwashers?
No, 9409 Richmond does not have units with dishwashers.
