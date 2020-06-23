9409 Richmond

Amenities
Lovely updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, large living room with built-in bookshelves, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, finished lower level, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 1/2 Bath
1 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups