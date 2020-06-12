All apartments in Kansas City
9406 N Robinhood Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:19 PM

9406 N Robinhood Ave

9406 N Robinhood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9406 N Robinhood Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac8c3b902e ---- GORGEOUS LUXURY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE TOWNHOME. Features fully equipped kitchen with upgraded stainless steel applirances and granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan, back patio and 1 car garage. $25 Pet Rent. Conveniently located in the Genensis Trails community at Green Hills Road and Hwy 152 and close to shopping, restaurants and grocery stores. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Car Garage 2 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9406 N Robinhood Ave have any available units?
9406 N Robinhood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9406 N Robinhood Ave have?
Some of 9406 N Robinhood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9406 N Robinhood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9406 N Robinhood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 N Robinhood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9406 N Robinhood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9406 N Robinhood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9406 N Robinhood Ave offers parking.
Does 9406 N Robinhood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 N Robinhood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 N Robinhood Ave have a pool?
No, 9406 N Robinhood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9406 N Robinhood Ave have accessible units?
No, 9406 N Robinhood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 N Robinhood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9406 N Robinhood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

