9402 N Robinhood Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b0e1e50ce ----

You\'ll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, ranch style floor plan!



It features washer dryer hook ups on the main floor, an open concept living room and kitchen, a deck on the main floor that backs to the woods, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, bright windows, spacious master bedroom, single car garage, and a full unfinished walk-out basement, perfect for storage.



In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8), and Platte County High School (9-12).



Conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital, and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1300.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $850.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1300

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Subdivision: Genesis Trails

Nearest Cross Street: NW 95TH St/N Gower Ave

Square Footage: 1300

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/2/7

House Number: 9402

Bathroom: 2

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Service or companion animals only

Utilities Included: none



Balcony Deck Or Patio

Filter Easy Program

Granite Countertop

Laundry Area Inside

Tile Floor