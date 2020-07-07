All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9402 N Robinhood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9402 N Robinhood Ave

9402 North Robinhood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9402 North Robinhood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b0e1e50ce ----
You\'ll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, ranch style floor plan!

It features washer dryer hook ups on the main floor, an open concept living room and kitchen, a deck on the main floor that backs to the woods, granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, bright windows, spacious master bedroom, single car garage, and a full unfinished walk-out basement, perfect for storage.

In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8), and Platte County High School (9-12).

Conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital, and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1300.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $850.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1300
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Genesis Trails
Nearest Cross Street: NW 95TH St/N Gower Ave
Square Footage: 1300
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/2/7
House Number: 9402
Bathroom: 2
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Service or companion animals only
Utilities Included: none

Balcony Deck Or Patio
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Laundry Area Inside
Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9402 N Robinhood Ave have any available units?
9402 N Robinhood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9402 N Robinhood Ave have?
Some of 9402 N Robinhood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9402 N Robinhood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9402 N Robinhood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 N Robinhood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9402 N Robinhood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9402 N Robinhood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9402 N Robinhood Ave offers parking.
Does 9402 N Robinhood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9402 N Robinhood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 N Robinhood Ave have a pool?
No, 9402 N Robinhood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9402 N Robinhood Ave have accessible units?
No, 9402 N Robinhood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 N Robinhood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9402 N Robinhood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

