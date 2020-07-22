All apartments in Kansas City
9318 Fairwood Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:20 PM

9318 Fairwood Drive

Location

9318 Fairwood Drive, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Super cute 3 bdrm, 2 bath home that is ready for move in! You'll have to see this home for yourself to appreciate all the home has to offer. Open floor plan with beautiful hard wood floors. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9318 Fairwood Drive have any available units?
9318 Fairwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9318 Fairwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9318 Fairwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9318 Fairwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9318 Fairwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9318 Fairwood Drive offer parking?
No, 9318 Fairwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9318 Fairwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9318 Fairwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9318 Fairwood Drive have a pool?
No, 9318 Fairwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9318 Fairwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9318 Fairwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9318 Fairwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9318 Fairwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9318 Fairwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9318 Fairwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
