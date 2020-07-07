All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:51 PM

9304 Northeast 116th Terrace

9304 Northeast 116th Terrace · (816) 436-9099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9304 Northeast 116th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64157

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous split entry home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is located in the Liberty School District. The kitchen features lots of cabinets with a refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, built-in microwave, range as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include a charming fireplace and lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck overlooking a well maintained back yard. The unfinished basement offers lots of storage space and washer/dryer hookups. Pets are possible with owner approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace have any available units?
9304 Northeast 116th Terrace has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace have?
Some of 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9304 Northeast 116th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace offer parking?
No, 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace have a pool?
No, 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9304 Northeast 116th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
