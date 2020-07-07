9304 Northeast 116th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous split entry home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is located in the Liberty School District. The kitchen features lots of cabinets with a refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, built-in microwave, range as well as a garbage disposal. Other special highlights include a charming fireplace and lots of space for entertaining with a beautiful deck overlooking a well maintained back yard. The unfinished basement offers lots of storage space and washer/dryer hookups. Pets are possible with owner approval, an additional $500 refundable deposit, and $30/mth per pet. This is a non-smoking home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.