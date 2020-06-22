9303 N Robinhood Ave

Amenities

You\'ll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! Ready for Move-in! LEASE TODAY and 1st Full month is FREE !



It features washer dryer hook-ups, an open concept living room and kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances.



There\'s bright windows, ceiling fan in every room, spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space, and single car garage.



In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8), and Platte County High School (9-12



Conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital, and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1250.00 breaks down as follows:



? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00



? Non-refundable fee of $250.00



? Refundable deposit of $900.00



o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1250

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12 month

Subdivision: Genesis Trails

Nearest Cross Street: N Gower Ave/ NW Old Stagecoach Rd

Square Footage: 1300

Floorplans: Master on the main floor

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/4

House Number: 9303

Bathroom: 2

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: First Month Free



