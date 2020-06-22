All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9303 N Robinhood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9303 N Robinhood Ave

9303 North Robinhood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9303 North Robinhood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6a8ec50ba ----
You\'ll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! Ready for Move-in! LEASE TODAY and 1st Full month is FREE !

It features washer dryer hook-ups, an open concept living room and kitchen, granite counter tops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances.

There\'s bright windows, ceiling fan in every room, spacious master bedroom with tons of closet space, and single car garage.

In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8), and Platte County High School (9-12

Conveniently located off of Old Tiffany Springs Road and Gower in the Genesis Trails subdivision north of the Highway 152 and the Green Hills Road exit. Easy access to highways 29 and 169. Grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, St. Luke\'s North hospital, and Zona Rosa are just minutes away!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.

Kansas City Property Management

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1250.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $250.00

? Refundable deposit of $900.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1250
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Subdivision: Genesis Trails
Nearest Cross Street: N Gower Ave/ NW Old Stagecoach Rd
Square Footage: 1300
Floorplans: Master on the main floor
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/1/4
House Number: 9303
Bathroom: 2
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Size Limited < 25lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: First Month Free

Balcony Deck Or Patio
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Laundry Area Inside
Tile Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 N Robinhood Ave have any available units?
9303 N Robinhood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9303 N Robinhood Ave have?
Some of 9303 N Robinhood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9303 N Robinhood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9303 N Robinhood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 N Robinhood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9303 N Robinhood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9303 N Robinhood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9303 N Robinhood Ave does offer parking.
Does 9303 N Robinhood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9303 N Robinhood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 N Robinhood Ave have a pool?
No, 9303 N Robinhood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9303 N Robinhood Ave have accessible units?
No, 9303 N Robinhood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 N Robinhood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9303 N Robinhood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
