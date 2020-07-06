All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:27 PM

9211 Northeast 116th Place

9211 Northeast 116th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9211 Northeast 116th Place, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 Northeast 116th Place have any available units?
9211 Northeast 116th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9211 Northeast 116th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9211 Northeast 116th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 Northeast 116th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9211 Northeast 116th Place is pet friendly.
Does 9211 Northeast 116th Place offer parking?
No, 9211 Northeast 116th Place does not offer parking.
Does 9211 Northeast 116th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9211 Northeast 116th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 Northeast 116th Place have a pool?
No, 9211 Northeast 116th Place does not have a pool.
Does 9211 Northeast 116th Place have accessible units?
No, 9211 Northeast 116th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 Northeast 116th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9211 Northeast 116th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 Northeast 116th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9211 Northeast 116th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

