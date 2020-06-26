All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

921 NE 108th Terrace

921 Northeast 108th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

921 Northeast 108th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home, Staley Schools, - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5136434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 NE 108th Terrace have any available units?
921 NE 108th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 921 NE 108th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
921 NE 108th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 NE 108th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 NE 108th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 921 NE 108th Terrace offer parking?
No, 921 NE 108th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 921 NE 108th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 NE 108th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 NE 108th Terrace have a pool?
No, 921 NE 108th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 921 NE 108th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 921 NE 108th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 921 NE 108th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 NE 108th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 NE 108th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 NE 108th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
