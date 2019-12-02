All apartments in Kansas City
Location

9204 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Hidden Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally remodeled 1,258 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Huge finished sun room/ utility room. Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher included. Everything new and updated. New Countertop, New paint, Tile backsplash in kitchen. New Central Air Conditioning. Attached 2 car garage. Nice fenced in backyard Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY!
Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~
816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9204 Askew Ave have any available units?
9204 Askew Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9204 Askew Ave have?
Some of 9204 Askew Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9204 Askew Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9204 Askew Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9204 Askew Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9204 Askew Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9204 Askew Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9204 Askew Ave does offer parking.
Does 9204 Askew Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9204 Askew Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9204 Askew Ave have a pool?
No, 9204 Askew Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9204 Askew Ave have accessible units?
No, 9204 Askew Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9204 Askew Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9204 Askew Ave has units with dishwashers.
