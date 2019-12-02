9204 Askew Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally remodeled 1,258 Sq ft property was built in 1954 has 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Huge finished sun room/ utility room. Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher included. Everything new and updated. New Countertop, New paint, Tile backsplash in kitchen. New Central Air Conditioning. Attached 2 car garage. Nice fenced in backyard Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY!

Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET

