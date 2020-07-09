918-920 E 41st St. - 2W

Amenities

Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom with the 2nd bedroom as a great flex space in a South Hyde Park apartment!

Special! 3rd month free on a 13 month lease!

Gorgeous screened in front porch from the 2nd floor!!

Hardwood floors throughout and will come freshly painted with modern colors!

Bath renovation will include modern shower tile and new paint!



Lovely Amenities Include:

Google Fiber ready!

Off street parking!

Washer & Dryer in unit!

Central Heat and Air Conditioning!

Hardwood floors.

Storage available in basement!

Building is well maintained with a great community!

Secured entry!

Tenants pay electric and $30/mo water, sewer & trash fee.

Pets are allowed and welcome, pet fee and monthly pet rent is a case by case basis based off weight, breed and age of pet.