918-920 E 41st St. - 2W

918 E 41st St · No Longer Available
Location

918 E 41st St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom with the 2nd bedroom as a great flex space in a South Hyde Park apartment!
Special! 3rd month free on a 13 month lease!
Gorgeous screened in front porch from the 2nd floor!!
Hardwood floors throughout and will come freshly painted with modern colors!
Bath renovation will include modern shower tile and new paint!

Lovely Amenities Include:
Google Fiber ready!
Off street parking!
Washer & Dryer in unit!
Central Heat and Air Conditioning!
Hardwood floors.
Storage available in basement!
Building is well maintained with a great community!
Secured entry!
Tenants pay electric and $30/mo water, sewer & trash fee.
Pets are allowed and welcome, pet fee and monthly pet rent is a case by case basis based off weight, breed and age of pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W have any available units?
918-920 E 41st St. - 2W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W have?
Some of 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W currently offering any rent specials?
918-920 E 41st St. - 2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W is pet friendly.
Does 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W offer parking?
Yes, 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W offers parking.
Does 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W have a pool?
No, 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W does not have a pool.
Does 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W have accessible units?
No, 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W have units with dishwashers?
No, 918-920 E 41st St. - 2W does not have units with dishwashers.

