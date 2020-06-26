Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
915 E 84th St
Last updated July 7 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
915 E 84th St
915 East 84th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
915 East 84th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom /1 bath home on quiet street with newer windows, Kitchen and bath,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 915 E 84th St have any available units?
915 E 84th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 915 E 84th St have?
Some of 915 E 84th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 915 E 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
915 E 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 E 84th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 E 84th St is pet friendly.
Does 915 E 84th St offer parking?
Yes, 915 E 84th St offers parking.
Does 915 E 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 E 84th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 E 84th St have a pool?
No, 915 E 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 915 E 84th St have accessible units?
No, 915 E 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 915 E 84th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 E 84th St has units with dishwashers.
