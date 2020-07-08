All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9136 Charlotte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9136 Charlotte
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

9136 Charlotte

9136 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9136 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Bonne Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cute South KC Home with lots of charm on Corner Lot - This South KC cottage home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room off the kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. The home has hardwood floors throughout the open floor plan. There is a fenced backyard and a private driveway for off street parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit ($200 per pet) and pet rent per month ($20 per pet).

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1075.00 per Month

www.rent-kc.com

(RLNE5762474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9136 Charlotte have any available units?
9136 Charlotte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9136 Charlotte have?
Some of 9136 Charlotte's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9136 Charlotte currently offering any rent specials?
9136 Charlotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9136 Charlotte pet-friendly?
Yes, 9136 Charlotte is pet friendly.
Does 9136 Charlotte offer parking?
Yes, 9136 Charlotte offers parking.
Does 9136 Charlotte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9136 Charlotte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9136 Charlotte have a pool?
No, 9136 Charlotte does not have a pool.
Does 9136 Charlotte have accessible units?
No, 9136 Charlotte does not have accessible units.
Does 9136 Charlotte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9136 Charlotte has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary