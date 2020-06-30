All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9125 McGee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9125 McGee Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

9125 McGee Street

9125 Mc Gee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9125 Mc Gee Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
9125 McGee Street Available 05/07/20 {9125} Waldo Charmer + Updates throughout + Modern Kitchen + Large backyard - Open and Bright, this cozy KC home has everything you need!

Fully renovated bathroom! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances- including refrigerator and hood vent!! Inviting living room with wood plank floors. Neutral Gray and White paint throughout.

Spacious laundry room off of kitchen doubles as mud room with access to the backyard. Washer/ Dryer included!

Generous bedrooms and closets!

Pet friendly, 2 maximum!

(RLNE3916074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9125 McGee Street have any available units?
9125 McGee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9125 McGee Street have?
Some of 9125 McGee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9125 McGee Street currently offering any rent specials?
9125 McGee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9125 McGee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9125 McGee Street is pet friendly.
Does 9125 McGee Street offer parking?
No, 9125 McGee Street does not offer parking.
Does 9125 McGee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9125 McGee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9125 McGee Street have a pool?
No, 9125 McGee Street does not have a pool.
Does 9125 McGee Street have accessible units?
No, 9125 McGee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9125 McGee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9125 McGee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary