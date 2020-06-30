912 E 41st St. - 1W

Amenities
Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom South Hyde Park Apartment!
Special! 3rd month free on a 13 month lease!
Lovely Amenities Include:
Google Fiber ready!
Off street parking!
Dish Washer in unit!
Washer & Dryer in unit!
Central Heat and Air Conditioning!
Hardwood floors!
Storage available in basement
Building is well maintained with a great community!
Pets are allowed and welcome, pet fee and monthly pet rent is a case by case basis based off weight, breed and age of pet.
Tenants pay electric.