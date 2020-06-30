All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
912 E 41st St. - 1W
912 E 41st St. - 1W

912 East 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

912 East 41st Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom South Hyde Park Apartment!
Special! 3rd month free on a 13 month lease!
Lovely Amenities Include:
Google Fiber ready!
Off street parking!
Dish Washer in unit!
Washer & Dryer in unit!
Central Heat and Air Conditioning!
Hardwood floors!
Storage available in basement
Building is well maintained with a great community!

Pets are allowed and welcome, pet fee and monthly pet rent is a case by case basis based off weight, breed and age of pet.

Tenants pay electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 E 41st St. - 1W have any available units?
912 E 41st St. - 1W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 E 41st St. - 1W have?
Some of 912 E 41st St. - 1W's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 E 41st St. - 1W currently offering any rent specials?
912 E 41st St. - 1W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 E 41st St. - 1W pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 E 41st St. - 1W is pet friendly.
Does 912 E 41st St. - 1W offer parking?
Yes, 912 E 41st St. - 1W offers parking.
Does 912 E 41st St. - 1W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 E 41st St. - 1W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 E 41st St. - 1W have a pool?
No, 912 E 41st St. - 1W does not have a pool.
Does 912 E 41st St. - 1W have accessible units?
No, 912 E 41st St. - 1W does not have accessible units.
Does 912 E 41st St. - 1W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 E 41st St. - 1W has units with dishwashers.

