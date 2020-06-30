912 E 41st St. - 1W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking google fiber

Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom/1 bathroom South Hyde Park Apartment!

Special! 3rd month free on a 13 month lease!

Lovely Amenities Include:

Google Fiber ready!

Off street parking!

Dish Washer in unit!

Washer & Dryer in unit!

Central Heat and Air Conditioning!

Hardwood floors!

Storage available in basement

Building is well maintained with a great community!



Pets are allowed and welcome, pet fee and monthly pet rent is a case by case basis based off weight, breed and age of pet.



Tenants pay electric.