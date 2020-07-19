All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9108 East 90 Terrace

9108 East 90th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9108 East 90th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
4 Bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 1 half bath, 2 car garage, finished basement, nice sized backyard for entertaining on deck.

AWESOME HOME with elaborate features, a wonderful floor plan, and a good sized lot. With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today. Schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in KC area? Give us a call at 816-629-8440,email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

PETS ARE ALLOWED. Pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 East 90 Terrace have any available units?
9108 East 90 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9108 East 90 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9108 East 90 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 East 90 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9108 East 90 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9108 East 90 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9108 East 90 Terrace offers parking.
Does 9108 East 90 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 East 90 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 East 90 Terrace have a pool?
No, 9108 East 90 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9108 East 90 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9108 East 90 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 East 90 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9108 East 90 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9108 East 90 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9108 East 90 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
