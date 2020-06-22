All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9108 E. 43rd Terrace

9108 East 43rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9108 East 43rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath near Arrowhead Stadium! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!

3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,136 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Fenced in backyard
Storage shed
Fireplace

Schools:
Pitcher Elementary School
Central Middle School
East High School

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4587113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 E. 43rd Terrace have any available units?
9108 E. 43rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 E. 43rd Terrace have?
Some of 9108 E. 43rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 E. 43rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9108 E. 43rd Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 E. 43rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9108 E. 43rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9108 E. 43rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 9108 E. 43rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 9108 E. 43rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 E. 43rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 E. 43rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 9108 E. 43rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9108 E. 43rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9108 E. 43rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 E. 43rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 E. 43rd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
