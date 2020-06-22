9108 E. 43rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed 2 bath near Arrowhead Stadium! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!



3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,136 sq.ft



FEATURES:

Fenced in backyard

Storage shed

Fireplace



Schools:

Pitcher Elementary School

Central Middle School

East High School



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



(RLNE4587113)