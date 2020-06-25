All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
9105 Mcgee St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

9105 Mcgee St

9105 Mcgee St · No Longer Available
Location

9105 Mcgee St, Kansas City, MO 64114
Bonne Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,136 Sq ft property was built in 1942 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New granite Countertops and tile backsplash. New stainless steel appliance, Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.onlychoicePM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 Mcgee St have any available units?
9105 Mcgee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9105 Mcgee St have?
Some of 9105 Mcgee St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 Mcgee St currently offering any rent specials?
9105 Mcgee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 Mcgee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9105 Mcgee St is pet friendly.
Does 9105 Mcgee St offer parking?
No, 9105 Mcgee St does not offer parking.
Does 9105 Mcgee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 Mcgee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 Mcgee St have a pool?
No, 9105 Mcgee St does not have a pool.
Does 9105 Mcgee St have accessible units?
No, 9105 Mcgee St does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 Mcgee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9105 Mcgee St has units with dishwashers.
