9105 Mcgee St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,136 Sq ft property was built in 1942 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New granite Countertops and tile backsplash. New stainless steel appliance, Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.onlychoicePM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity