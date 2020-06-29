9105 East 89th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bdrm split-level home with a fenced in backyard and attached 2 car garage. This home features stainless steel appliances, new flooring, and updated modern fixtures throughout. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.