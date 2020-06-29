All apartments in Kansas City
909 Walnut St Apt 705

909 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64106
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

parking
concierge
internet access
Beautiful Walnut St Apartment! - 1 parking space included
1 storage space included for a $90/mo fee

Due at lease signing:

- Security Deposit= to 1st month's rent
- 1st month's rent (pro-rated as necessary)

Additional Lease Terms:

- $20/mo SCUDO Tenant Benefit Package [required]. This is NOT rent See everything that is included in your Tenant benefit package here: https://scudore.com/tenant-benefits-package/. [Only 1 benefit package per home required]
- $10/mo insurance. We require Tenant Liability insurance, you may opt into our $10/mo policy, or provide proof of your own prior to lease signing. [Only 1 policy per home required].
- Get ALL utilities, cable, internet, etc set up in your name for FREE! One phone call, and your utility concierge will handle all set up for you! Let the SCUDO perks begin :) http://myfreeconnection.com/scudore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5532895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Walnut St Apt 705 have any available units?
909 Walnut St Apt 705 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 909 Walnut St Apt 705 currently offering any rent specials?
909 Walnut St Apt 705 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Walnut St Apt 705 pet-friendly?
No, 909 Walnut St Apt 705 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 909 Walnut St Apt 705 offer parking?
Yes, 909 Walnut St Apt 705 offers parking.
Does 909 Walnut St Apt 705 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Walnut St Apt 705 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Walnut St Apt 705 have a pool?
No, 909 Walnut St Apt 705 does not have a pool.
Does 909 Walnut St Apt 705 have accessible units?
No, 909 Walnut St Apt 705 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Walnut St Apt 705 have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Walnut St Apt 705 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Walnut St Apt 705 have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Walnut St Apt 705 does not have units with air conditioning.
