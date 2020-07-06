Rent Calculator
9018 East 103Rd St.
9018 East 103Rd St.
9018 East 103rd Street
·
Location
9018 East 103rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Country Style mins from Why 470 - Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath home, finished basement, 1 car garage. Includes all appliances. Finished basement. Lots of storage space.
(RLNE3708394)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9018 East 103Rd St. have any available units?
9018 East 103Rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 9018 East 103Rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
9018 East 103Rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9018 East 103Rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9018 East 103Rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 9018 East 103Rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 9018 East 103Rd St. offers parking.
Does 9018 East 103Rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9018 East 103Rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9018 East 103Rd St. have a pool?
No, 9018 East 103Rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 9018 East 103Rd St. have accessible units?
No, 9018 East 103Rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9018 East 103Rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9018 East 103Rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9018 East 103Rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9018 East 103Rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
