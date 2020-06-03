All apartments in Kansas City
9002 Manchester Ave.
9002 Manchester Ave

9002 Manchester · No Longer Available
Location

9002 Manchester, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous KCMO Home-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1273907?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

NEWLY REMODELED UNIT!! This unit is ready for you to call home! 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. New flooring through out the main level, beautiful vinyl planking in main living spaces. Large fenced back yard, basement, and a one car garage. This home will not last long!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5562305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9002 Manchester Ave have any available units?
9002 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 9002 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9002 Manchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9002 Manchester Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9002 Manchester Ave offers parking.
Does 9002 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9002 Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 9002 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9002 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 9002 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9002 Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9002 Manchester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9002 Manchester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

