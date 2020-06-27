8941 NE 112th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning 2 story home with many upgrades. Mixture of Hardwood and Carpet throughout home. Stainless steel appliances, Center Island, Very large garage and much more. Call today to inquire about this magnificent home.