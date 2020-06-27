Stunning 2 story home with many upgrades. Mixture of Hardwood and Carpet throughout home. Stainless steel appliances, Center Island, Very large garage and much more. Call today to inquire about this magnificent home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8941 NE 112th Place have any available units?
8941 NE 112th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.