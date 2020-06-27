All apartments in Kansas City
8941 NE 112th Place
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:24 PM

8941 NE 112th Place

8941 NE 112 St · No Longer Available
Location

8941 NE 112 St, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 2 story home with many upgrades. Mixture of Hardwood and Carpet throughout home. Stainless steel appliances, Center Island, Very large garage and much more. Call today to inquire about this magnificent home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8941 NE 112th Place have any available units?
8941 NE 112th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8941 NE 112th Place have?
Some of 8941 NE 112th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8941 NE 112th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8941 NE 112th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8941 NE 112th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8941 NE 112th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8941 NE 112th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8941 NE 112th Place offers parking.
Does 8941 NE 112th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8941 NE 112th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8941 NE 112th Place have a pool?
No, 8941 NE 112th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8941 NE 112th Place have accessible units?
No, 8941 NE 112th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8941 NE 112th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8941 NE 112th Place has units with dishwashers.
