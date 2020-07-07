All apartments in Kansas City
8925 East 89th Street

Location

8925 East 89th Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath split entry home is super cute and offers a great layout just perfect for you. The home has been updated with modern touches and features. The open concept kitchen that includes appliances, lots of cabinet and counter top space is easily accessible and perfect for entertaining friends and family. Not to mention enjoying the natural light throughout the home. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 East 89th Street have any available units?
8925 East 89th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8925 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8925 East 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8925 East 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8925 East 89th Street offer parking?
No, 8925 East 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8925 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8925 East 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 East 89th Street have a pool?
No, 8925 East 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8925 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 8925 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8925 East 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8925 East 89th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8925 East 89th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

