8917 N. Cherry St.
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

8917 N. Cherry St.

8917 North Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

8917 North Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Gashland

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 1 Bath - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4964256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8917 N. Cherry St. have any available units?
8917 N. Cherry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8917 N. Cherry St. currently offering any rent specials?
8917 N. Cherry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8917 N. Cherry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8917 N. Cherry St. is pet friendly.
Does 8917 N. Cherry St. offer parking?
No, 8917 N. Cherry St. does not offer parking.
Does 8917 N. Cherry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8917 N. Cherry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8917 N. Cherry St. have a pool?
No, 8917 N. Cherry St. does not have a pool.
Does 8917 N. Cherry St. have accessible units?
No, 8917 N. Cherry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8917 N. Cherry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8917 N. Cherry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8917 N. Cherry St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8917 N. Cherry St. does not have units with air conditioning.
