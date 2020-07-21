All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8906 East 89th Street
8906 East 89th Street

8906 East 89th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8906 East 89th Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 East 89th Street have any available units?
8906 East 89th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8906 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8906 East 89th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8906 East 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8906 East 89th Street offer parking?
No, 8906 East 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8906 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 East 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 East 89th Street have a pool?
No, 8906 East 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8906 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 8906 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 East 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 East 89th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8906 East 89th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
