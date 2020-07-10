All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8903 Evanston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8903 Evanston Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:50 PM

8903 Evanston Avenue

8903 Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8903 Evanston Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This split-level 3 bdrm home is ready for immediate move in! Lots of great features, including stainless steel appliances in your kitchen along with lots of cabinet and counter top space. Fenced in backyard for your entertaining pleasure. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have any available units?
8903 Evanston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8903 Evanston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Evanston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Evanston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8903 Evanston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue offer parking?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have a pool?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 Evanston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8903 Evanston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary