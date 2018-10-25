8900 Manchester Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

8900 Manchester Ave - 8900 Manchester is a large 3 bed 2 bath home located in Kansas City, MO!



-3 bed

-2 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-Dishwasher

-W/D connections

-Wood floors

-Basement

-2 bonus rooms

-Storage shed

-1-car attached garage

-Fenced yard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$995.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$995.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE2774119)