All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8900 Manchester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8900 Manchester Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

8900 Manchester Avenue

8900 Manchester · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8900 Manchester, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
8900 Manchester Ave - 8900 Manchester is a large 3 bed 2 bath home located in Kansas City, MO!

-3 bed
-2 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-Basement
-2 bonus rooms
-Storage shed
-1-car attached garage
-Fenced yard
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 343-4595 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$995.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$995.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2774119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
8900 Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8900 Manchester Avenue have?
Some of 8900 Manchester Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8900 Manchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8900 Manchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8900 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8900 Manchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 8900 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8900 Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 8900 Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8900 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8900 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8900 Manchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary