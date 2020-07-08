All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8828 Rainbow Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8828 Rainbow Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8828 Rainbow Ln

8828 Rainbow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8828 Rainbow Lane, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Kansas City close to Ward Pakway includes all appliances and a huge finished basement and a great patio.

Schedule your self showing today!

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, $150 each additional plus a $25.00 monthly pet rent, per pet, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/8828-rainbow-ln ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8828 Rainbow Ln have any available units?
8828 Rainbow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8828 Rainbow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8828 Rainbow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8828 Rainbow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8828 Rainbow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8828 Rainbow Ln offer parking?
No, 8828 Rainbow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8828 Rainbow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8828 Rainbow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8828 Rainbow Ln have a pool?
No, 8828 Rainbow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8828 Rainbow Ln have accessible units?
No, 8828 Rainbow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8828 Rainbow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8828 Rainbow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8828 Rainbow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8828 Rainbow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary