8810 Manchester Ave.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

8810 Manchester Ave.

8810 Manchester · No Longer Available
Location

8810 Manchester, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this great 3 bed 1 bath home.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen with new countertops, tiling, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also offers a newly refurbished bathroom. Another great feature of this home is its spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in southeast Kansas City off of 435 hwy. It is and surrounded by plenty of shopping, restaurants, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This home does not accept voucher programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5347510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Manchester Ave. have any available units?
8810 Manchester Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810 Manchester Ave. have?
Some of 8810 Manchester Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Manchester Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Manchester Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Manchester Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8810 Manchester Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8810 Manchester Ave. offer parking?
No, 8810 Manchester Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8810 Manchester Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8810 Manchester Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Manchester Ave. have a pool?
No, 8810 Manchester Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Manchester Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8810 Manchester Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Manchester Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8810 Manchester Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

