8810 Manchester Ave.

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this great 3 bed 1 bath home.



This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen with new countertops, tiling, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also offers a newly refurbished bathroom. Another great feature of this home is its spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in southeast Kansas City off of 435 hwy. It is and surrounded by plenty of shopping, restaurants, and parks. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This home does not accept voucher programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5347510)