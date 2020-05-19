8800 Ne 82nd Street

Amenities

pool yoga bocce court clubhouse hot tub fireplace

Liberty at Shoal Creek is a 55 and Better Luxury Living Community. There are 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom options available Plus Dens and Plus units. The community is rich with amenities and there is an abundance of opportunity for social and recreational fun.



Live the Liberty Lifestyle~ A Vacation that Never Ends! Enjoy our abundance of amentities, including: Indoor Pool and Spa; Movie Theater; Tavern Room with Simulated Golf and table and arcade games; Arts and Crafts Studio; Putt Putt Green; Bocce Ball Court; Sports and Cards Lounge; Yoga and Pilates Studio; Multi-purpose gathering room with Chefs Demonstration Kitchen; Music Room; Libary with fireplace; and more!



Come Live the Liberty Lifestyle today!



Hours 9am-5pm Monday through Friday

Hours 9am-4pm Saturday