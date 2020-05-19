All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

8800 Ne 82nd Street

8800 Northeast 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8800 Northeast 82nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64158

Amenities

pool
yoga
bocce court
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
media room
yoga
Liberty at Shoal Creek is a 55 and Better Luxury Living Community. There are 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom options available Plus Dens and Plus units. The community is rich with amenities and there is an abundance of opportunity for social and recreational fun.

Live the Liberty Lifestyle~ A Vacation that Never Ends! Enjoy our abundance of amentities, including: Indoor Pool and Spa; Movie Theater; Tavern Room with Simulated Golf and table and arcade games; Arts and Crafts Studio; Putt Putt Green; Bocce Ball Court; Sports and Cards Lounge; Yoga and Pilates Studio; Multi-purpose gathering room with Chefs Demonstration Kitchen; Music Room; Libary with fireplace; and more!

Come Live the Liberty Lifestyle today!

Hours 9am-5pm Monday through Friday
Hours 9am-4pm Saturday

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Ne 82nd Street have any available units?
8800 Ne 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Ne 82nd Street have?
Some of 8800 Ne 82nd Street's amenities include pool, yoga, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Ne 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Ne 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Ne 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 8800 Ne 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8800 Ne 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 8800 Ne 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 8800 Ne 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Ne 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Ne 82nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 8800 Ne 82nd Street has a pool.
Does 8800 Ne 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 8800 Ne 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Ne 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 Ne 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
