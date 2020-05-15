All apartments in Kansas City
8724 Stark Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:45 PM

8724 Stark Avenue

8724 Stark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8724 Stark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64138
White Oak

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful, 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath split entry home with hardwood floors and tons of character! The Living room boasts cathedral ceilings with beautiful wood beams. This kitchen is open and complete with appliances. The basement could be a man cave/ play room. Lots of great storage and a beautiful fenced in yard with a shed. This is a must see! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8724 Stark Avenue have any available units?
8724 Stark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8724 Stark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8724 Stark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8724 Stark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8724 Stark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8724 Stark Avenue offer parking?
No, 8724 Stark Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8724 Stark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8724 Stark Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8724 Stark Avenue have a pool?
No, 8724 Stark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8724 Stark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8724 Stark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8724 Stark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8724 Stark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8724 Stark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8724 Stark Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

