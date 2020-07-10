All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8720 East 110 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8720 East 110 Terrace
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:24 PM

8720 East 110 Terrace

8720 East 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8720 East 110th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have any available units?
8720 East 110 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8720 East 110 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8720 East 110 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 East 110 Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace offer parking?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have a pool?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary