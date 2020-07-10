Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8720 East 110 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8720 East 110 Terrace
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:24 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8720 East 110 Terrace
8720 East 110th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8720 East 110th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have any available units?
8720 East 110 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 8720 East 110 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8720 East 110 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 East 110 Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace offer parking?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have a pool?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 East 110 Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 East 110 Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary