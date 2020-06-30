All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8720 E 7th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8720 E 7th St
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:58 PM

8720 E 7th St

8720 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8720 East 7th Street, Kansas City, MO 64125
North Blue Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice duplex on a cul de sac, with a basement garage, plus 2 more surface parking spots. This end unit has a grassy back yard. Hardwood floors, central air, gas heat, and hookups for washer and dryer.

We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

Apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Save your money on the application fee. Note the following:

1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred.
2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease. Moving in without being on the lease is fraud and will not be tolerated.
3) No recent evictions
4) All utilities in your name before move in.
5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.
6) No illegal substances or use will be tolerated.
7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit to borrow a key.

Our units are usually rented with a move in date scheduled, before they are completely ready. Don't wait.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 E 7th St have any available units?
8720 E 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8720 E 7th St have?
Some of 8720 E 7th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
8720 E 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 E 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 8720 E 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8720 E 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 8720 E 7th St offers parking.
Does 8720 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8720 E 7th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 8720 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 8720 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 8720 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 E 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary